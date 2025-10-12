Durgapur gangrape: Three accused sent to 10-day police custody in medical student assault case Three men accused in the Durgapur medical student gangrape case have been remanded to 10-day police custody, as authorities continue their investigation and search for additional suspects involved in the crime.

Kolkata:

A subdivisional court in Durgapur on Sunday remanded three men to 10-day police custody for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 23-year-old medical student from a private medical college in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district. The accused have been charged with gangrape and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to court officials, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) granted police custody to facilitate further interrogation and identify other individuals possibly involved in the crime. The prosecution argued that police custody was necessary to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and apprehend remaining suspects.

NCW visits survivor, stresses women's safety

Following the shocking gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, Dr. Archana Majumdar, Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited the city to meet the survivor and review the ongoing investigation, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to ensuring justice and the safety of women.

During her visit, Dr. Majumdar interacted with local police officials to monitor progress in the case, which has already led to the arrest of three suspects remanded to 10-day police custody, reiterating that the Commission is closely tracking the investigation to ensure accountability and swift justice.

The NCW Chairperson emphasized that while adherence to hostel or institutional rules is important, women’s safety cannot be conditional, stating, “It is the collective responsibility of the police, administration, society, and institutions to ensure a secure environment for every woman, at all times,” underscoring the need for societal and institutional accountability in preventing such incidents and safeguarding women in public and private spaces.

The incident

The horrific assault took place late Friday night near the premises of a private medical college in Shobhapur, Durgapur, around 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a second-year MBBS student originally from Jaleswar, Odisha, had gone out for dinner with a friend. On her way back, she was allegedly accosted by three men who snatched her phone, dragged her into a nearby wooded area, and raped her. The attackers reportedly demanded money afterwards in exchange for returning her phone.

Her parents later filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the New Township Police Station, following which police launched an immediate investigation.

Police investigation and arrests

Durgapur Police Commissionerate officials confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the case. “We have arrested three individuals and are conducting further inquiries to identify two others involved. This is a highly sensitive case,” said Deputy Commissioner (East) Abhishek Gupta. A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined for leads.

Political reactions and public outrage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, breaking her silence on Sunday, triggered controversy with her statement that “a girl should not be allowed to go out at night.” She added that the incident occurred at a private college and that the institution should have ensured the student’s safety. Her comments have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders and women’s rights activists, who accused her of victim-blaming.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident, calling it a “failure of governance” and led protests demanding justice for the victim.

Victim's condition

The survivor’s father told ANI that his daughter is bedridden and in severe pain. He expressed concerns over her safety in West Bengal and requested permission to move her to Odisha for treatment. “The Chief Minister, DG, and SP are cooperating, but I want to take her home. She’s not safe here,” he said.

Police investigations continue, with authorities assuring swift and strict action against all those involved in the crime.