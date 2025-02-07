Denied leave, man stabs four colleagues in Kolkata, walks around with bloodstained knife

Follow us on Image Source : X Man shows knife as he walks around the streets of Kolkata after attacking his colleagues.

Upset over leaves, a state government employee of West Bengal’s Kolkata stabbed at least four of his colleagues, officials said. The employee, identified as Asit Sarkar, was seen walking around with the bloodstained knife, a sight that was captured on camera.

Sarkar, a state government employee at Karigori Bhavan in the city's Newtown area, was arrested by the Techno City police station under Bidhannagar police commissionerate. The employee was allegedly denied leave which had caused the flare-up.

"Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas district, works in the technical education department. This morning, following a tiff with his colleagues over taking time off, he attacked them with a knife and then tried to flee. We have arrested him," a police officer said.

Man asks passerby to not come near him

A video shows him walking around with a knife and two bags, one on his back and another in his hand in broad daylight. When some passerby films him on the street, he asks them to not come near him.

The injured were identified as Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santunu Saha, Sartha Late, and Sheikh Satabul. Two of them are in serious condition, police added.

"The accused was seen running through the streets of New Town with the knife. Police are investigating the incident to understand the motive behind his action," the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)