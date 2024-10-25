Cyclone Dana: One dead in West Bengal, more than 2 lakh people evacuated, says Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Benerjee.

Kolkata: After the cyclonic storm completed landfall, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in due to cyclone Dana even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

Mamata also held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation and directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

One dead in natural disaster

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said in a press conference.

No major damage in Odisha, Bengal

Notably, cyclone Dana has spared Odisha and West Bengal of any severe damage to infrastructure while flight and rail operations resumed on Friday after the cyclonic storm completed landfall, triggering heavy rains and uprooting of trees and electric poles.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that no fatality report has been received so far and the state achieved its 'zero casualty mission', while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said one person died due to the natural calamity.

Cyclone Dana completed landfall at 8.30 am

The severe cyclonic storm Dana completed its landfall around 8.30 am on Friday and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass, the IMD said.

The landfall of 'Dana' started around 12.05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph.

The chief minister said all the roads blocked by uprooted trees would be cleared during the day as the rescue team personnel had already started working as soon as the intensity of wind reduced on Thursday night. Majhi said many electrical installations like poles and transformers were damaged and were being repaired.