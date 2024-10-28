Cut down one fruit from our trees, we'll cut down four of yours, says Mithun Chakraborty at Kolkata rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mithun Chakraborty

As the political landscape intensifies ahead of the upcoming by-elections for six Assembly seats, tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have escalated dramatically. The latest spark came from actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, whose incendiary remarks during a BJP event have drawn widespread condemnation and concern.

At a membership drive event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty, 74, issued a chilling call to action for BJP supporters. Referencing a controversial statement made by TMC's Humayun Kabir regarding religious demographics, he urged his party members to respond with violence, saying, "We will chop them up and bury them in the ground."

He emphasised that this was a direct answer to what he perceived as a threat to Hindus in Bengal, proclaiming, "We will do anything to win the masnad (throne) of Bengal... it will belong to the BJP after the 2026 Assembly election."

Chakraborty's remarks, filled with violent imagery, are not the first to cause a stir in West Bengal's already charged political environment.

Kabir's earlier statement, made during a rally, suggested violent repercussions against the Hindu community, leading to his censure by the Election Commission. The back-and-forth has raised alarms about the deteriorating nature of political discourse in the region.

In a show of bravado, Chakraborty called on BJP supporters to demonstrate their resolve, encouraging them to face violence head-on: "We want those who can stand up and say, 'Shoot me... let me see how many bullets you have.'" He also threatened retaliation against perceived attacks on the BJP, stating, "If you cut down one fruit from our trees... we will cut down four of yours."

TMC leaders were quick to respond, dismissing Chakraborty’s comments as the ravings of an inconsequential figure. General Secretary Jay Prakash Majumdar stated, "No one takes him seriously as a political leader... but now, in the presence of Amit Shah, Mithun Chakraborty is saying this... will he also be censured now?" His remarks highlighted a broader concern about accountability in political rhetoric.

While present at the event, Shah accused the TMC government of fostering "state-sponsored infiltration," asserting that only a BJP victory in 2026 could bring about meaningful change in Bengal. He claimed, “Instead of Rabindrasangeet, today you hear bombs,” framing the BJP as the solution to violence and unrest.

As the political temperature rises ahead of the by-elections, analysts warn that the cycle of inflammatory rhetoric and threats could have serious implications for communal harmony in West Bengal. With both parties intensifying their campaigns, the stakes are high, and the atmosphere is uncertain. The unfolding drama not only reflects the battle for political power but also raises pressing questions about the future of political engagement in the state.