Chaos in Bengal Assembly as BJP, TMC MLAs clash; saffron party's 5 legislators suspended With the House witnessing a stormy session, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the saffron party, saying it is against any discussion on attacks on Bengali migrants in states where the BJP is in power. Banerjee further said she is not against Hindi, but the BJP is anti-Bengali.

Kolkata:

Chaos erupted in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between the legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants. The scuffle left BJP's chief whip Shankar Ghosh injured, who was also suspended from the House.

However, Ghosh, who was suspended for the remainder of the day for creating disorder, refused to leave the House, forcing the marshals to intervene. Amid all this, the two sides started sloganeering against each other, further disrupting the proceedings of the House.

BJP's Agnimitra Paul suspended

Along with Ghosh, saffron party's Agnimitra Paul was also suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, with Speaker Biman Banerjee calling women marshals to take her out. Three other BJP MLAs - Ashok Dinda, Bamkin Ghosh and Mihir Goswami - were also suspended from the House. However, BJP leaders alleged water bottles were thrown at them from the treasury benches during the commotion.

CM Banerjee condemns incident, slams BJP

With the House witnessing a stormy session, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the saffron party, saying it is against any discussion on attacks on Bengali migrants in states where the BJP is in power. Banerjee further said she is not against Hindi, but the BJP is anti-Bengali.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the BJP has a 'dictatorial and colonial' mindset, and it wants to turn West Bengal into its colony. "BJP is a party of the corrupt, a party of vote thieves. They are the biggest dacoit party. We saw in Parliament how they used the CISF to harass our MPs. Bangla-birodi BJP hatao desh bachao (remove anti-Bengal BJP, save the country)," Banerjee said.

"Mark my words, a day will come when not a single BJP MLA will sit in this House. People will throw you out of power. The Modi and Amit Shah-led government at the Centre will collapse soon," she added.