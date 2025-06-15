BSF Jawan shoots colleague dead in Murshidabad following heated argument A BSF jawan in West Bengal's Murshidabad district fatally shot a colleague after an argument, prompting an investigation by police and BSF authorities.

Kolkata:

In a shocking incident in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel allegedly shot and killed a fellow jawan late Saturday night after a heated verbal altercation. The incident has left the local community in shock and raised serious questions about internal discipline and stress management within the force.

13 rounds fired with INSAS rifle

According to police officials, the accused jawan, identified as SK Mishra, a native of Rajasthan and a member of the 119th Battalion of the BSF, opened fire on his colleague, Ratan Lal Singh (38), using his INSAS service rifle. Mishra reportedly fired 13 rounds, at least five of which struck Singh in the chest.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM, reportedly after a fierce argument between the two jawans. Singh, critically injured, was rushed to the nearby Anupnagar Hospital. When his condition worsened, he was referred to a medical facility in Jangipur, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Accused fled but later apprehended

Following the shooting, Mishra fled the scene with his weapon. However, security forces managed to apprehend him shortly after. The rifle used in the incident has been recovered, and an FIR has been registered against Mishra. He is expected to be presented before the court on Sunday.

BSF confirms incident, launches internal inquiry

The South Bengal Frontier of the BSF has confirmed the incident and stated that they are cooperating fully with the local police investigation. In addition to the police probe, the BSF has initiated its own internal inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the violent altercation.

Tensions in the Region

The jawans involved were reportedly stationed in Murshidabad as part of a deployment ordered by the Calcutta High Court to maintain peace in the region. Both Mishra and Singh were assigned to the area in response to recent unrest.

Local residents in Dhuliyan and surrounding areas have expressed concern and confusion in the aftermath of the shooting, as the presence of security personnel was meant to instill a sense of safety.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.