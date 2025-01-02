Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mamata Banerjee's close aide Babla Sarkar shot dead Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee's close aide Babla Sarkar shot dead Bengal, CM says culprits should be booked

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said in a post on X that her 'close associate' and Trinamool Congress leader Dulal, who is known as Babla Sarkar was allegedly shot dead in Malda district. ON the social media, the chief minister expressed deep shock over the incident and confirmed that he had been "murdered" and urged immediate action against the culprits.

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said: "My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor."

It should be noted that the Babla Sarkar was the TMC councillor from Malda and was shot by four bike-borne assailants at Jhaljhalia More area on Thursday morning.

The incident happened as miscreants approached him from behind and fired four rounds from a close range and on the spot, he was hit by three bullets and sustained injuries in his shoulder.

Mamata went on to say, "I am sad and hugely shocked after knowing about the incident. The culprits must be booked immediately. I am so shocked and sad that I do not know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. May God give Chaitali strength to survive and fight the battle," she added.

After the incident came to limelight, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the police to take swift action against the culprits irrespective of their political affiliations.

Notably, TMC leader Dulal Sarkar was undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College Hospital after being shot and reports claimed that Sarkar was targeted from a close range and was struck by three bullets.