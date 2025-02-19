BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks: 'It hurts faith of crores of people' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised serious concerns over the management of Mahakumbh, calling the spiritual gathering in Prayagraj "Mrityu Kumbh"

The BJP on Wednesday strongly slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark with BJP leader KK Sharma saying that it hurts the faith of crores of people who follow Hinduism. "The way the people of the INDIA Bloc, especially the Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Mamata Banerjee are creating controversy over Kumbh, this statement is hurting the faith of crores of people who follow Hinduism. The Bharatiya Janata Party is very vocal about such statements. It criticizes them and the people of the country, and the people who follow Hinduism will also never like it...," Sharma told ANI.

The West Bengal CM, who was addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy Ganga Maa and the significance of the Mahakumbh, but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

In her statement, Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?"

She further on the disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor saying, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."

Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?"

Her statement sparked protests led by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the West Bengal State Assembly. The group raised slogans and voiced their opposition to the remarks made by the CM.

Adhikari appealed to the Hindu and saint communities to register a strong protest. He said, "I appeal to the Hindu community, saint community to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the Floor of the House (State Assembly), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Raise your voice against this attack on Hinduism, on Maha Kumbh."

(With inputs from ANI)