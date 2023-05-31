Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bengal teachers recruitment scam: Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sujay Krishna Bhadra arrested by ED

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also known as "Kalighater Kaku," was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the "scam" recruitment of teachers in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, made the following statement in response to the most recent arrest in the recruitment "scam" case: "No one involved in the matter will be spared, and all the high and powerful will go to jail."

He also tweeted a list of Bhadra's alleged associates.

“Sujay Krishna Bhadra aka ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’ arrested. The long arm of the law is finally reaching towards the masterminds & the biggest beneficiaries. No one will be spared. The high and mighty will go to jail. Time is ticking..,” the BJP leader tweeted.

In his tweet, he identified the alleged associates of "Kalighater Kaku" as Amit Banerjee, Biswanath Bhattacharyya, Lata Banerjee, and Rujira Banerjee. The last person is the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Prior, on April 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) captured TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha for the situation, sources in the organisation affirmed.

Saha, an MLA from West Bengal's Burwan constituency, was taken into custody from his home in the Murshidabad district.

In the past, on April 14, the CBI conducted searches in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment scam at six locations, including Saha's premises.

Saha was the third TMC MLA, after former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya, to be arrested by the CBI for the situation.

