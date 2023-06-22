Bengal Panchayat polls: Election Commission requests MHA for 800 companies of central forces

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bengal Panchayat polls: Election Commission requests MHA for additional 800 companies of central forces

Bengal Panchayat polls: In accordance with the Calcutta High Court's directive, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) requested 800 companies of central forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs for deployment in panchayat elections, an official said.

Rajiva Sinha, the state's chief election officer, requested the necessary forces in a letter to the federal government for the panchayat elections. The average Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) company comprises about 100 personnel. Hearing a contempt petition, the high court had on Wednesday directed the SEC to requisition more than 82,000 central forces personnel within 24 hours. The court noted that for the July 8 elections, the SEC requisitioned just 22 companies of central forces, which is a fraction of the 82,000 central policemen brought in during the 2013 panchayat polls in the state.

Maintaining that the number of districts in West Bengal has increased from 17 in 2013 to 22 at present, and also that the number of the electorate has increased in these 10 years, the court directed the SEC to requisition more than 82,000 central forces personnel within 24 hours.

The court had also admonished the state election commissioner, observing that if it was difficult for him to take orders, he can step down. The high court had on June 13 directed the SEC to requisition central forces for deployment in the districts it noted as sensitive, and to assess the situation and deploy accordingly in other districts.

Expressing unhappiness over the delay in complying with the previous order, the court on June 15 directed the deployment of central forces in all districts. The SEC and the state government then moved the Supreme Court against the high court's orders. The apex court dismissed their petitions.

Banerjee dismisses reports of removing State Election Commissioner

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed reports of removing State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, despite Governor CV Ananda Bose returning his joining report, emphasising the state's unprecedentedly peaceful rural poll nomination process. Banerjee on Thursday said removing the SEC is a "cumbersome process" and must be done through impeachment.

"The SEC cannot be removed just like that. The Governor himself has cleared the file on the appointment of Sinha as State Election Commissioner," she said. Her remarks come a day after the Governor "returned" the joining report of Sinha to the state government on Wednesday. The development comes ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls.

Never has poll nomination process in Bengal been so peaceful

"The removal process of the SEC is quite cumbersome, just like removing judges through impeachment," she said. Speaking on the issue of poll-related violence in the state, Banerjee asserted, "Never has the poll nomination process in Bengal been so peaceful. It is the cadres of our party who have been killed. There have been some incidents in three to four booths."

