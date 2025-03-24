Bengal govt enhances security in Kolkata for Ram Navami, increased surveillance on procession routes Kolkata is enhancing security for Ram Navami processions with CCTV cameras, body cameras for police, and increased vigilance amid concerns over larger crowds and multiple processions.

Kolkata’s administration is taking extra precautions ahead of the Ram Navami processions this year, following a series of clashes during the festival in recent years. In a bid to ensure peace and safety, the Kolkata Police has decided to install CCTV cameras along the routes of the processions on April 6. The police have already informed the local police stations along the procession routes to conduct surveys of the existing CCTV setups.

A source within the Kolkata Police stated that the police stations would need to provide detailed reports on the condition of the existing CCTV cameras along the procession routes. The authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure that any faulty cameras are either repaired or replaced immediately.

Body cameras for Police personnel

In addition to the CCTV surveillance, the police will deploy body cameras for officers and staff involved in the procession. A city police officer explained, "Any malfunctioning cameras should be repaired or replaced promptly. We have also instructed the relevant police stations to report to the Commissioner’s office if there is a need for additional CCTV cameras along any route." The body cameras will ensure continuous monitoring and recording of the processions from start to finish.

Concerns over increased procession numbers

This year, officials are particularly vigilant as procession organizers are reportedly trying to gather larger crowds. Oppositional leader of the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliated organizations plan to hold at least 2,000 Ram Navami processions this year.

Massive participation expected

Adhikari further stated that the number of people participating in the processions will be double that of last year, estimating that around 1 crore Hindus will take part in the processions this year, compared to 50 lakh last year. "Ram Navami will be celebrated on a grand scale this year. Last year, about 50 lakh Hindus took to the streets for around 1,000 rallies. This year, we expect 2,000 rallies with nearly 1 crore participants," Adhikari added.

With the authorities’ increased focus on security and surveillance, Kolkata is bracing for a peaceful yet large-scale celebration of Ram Navami, ensuring the safety of all participants while maintaining law and order.