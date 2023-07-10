Bengal Governor to meet Home Minister Amit Shah shortly, likely to submit report on panchayat poll violence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Bengal Governor will submit a report on poll violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has been recently very active in ensuring a violence-free panchayat election, is in Delhi and is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

He will submit a report on the violent incidents that occurred during the voting in the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi to meet the Home Minister.

15 people killed during polls

Violent incidents that took place in several districts killed as many as 15 people drawing severe criticism on law and order issue.

"The Governor is visiting Delhi. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the panchayat polls held in West Bengal on Saturday," said the official.

On the polling day, the state Governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation. Incidentally, the governor had visited places in the state where people were killed during incidents of clashes between political parties in the run-up to the polls. Bose had visited Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district before meeting family members of a victim in Dinhata in Cooch Behar. He had also met the relatives of another deceased person in Basanti. He has also opened a 'peace home' at the Raj Bhavan to address the grievances of common people. Bose has accused State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha of failing to discharge his duties during the panchayat elections.

West Bengal Raj Bhawan opens 'Peace Room'

On June 18, hours after paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district, Bose launched a help room (24x7 helpline 033-22001641) at Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public describing it as a “Peace Room”. The statement released by Raj Bhawan said the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action.

“In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence-affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

