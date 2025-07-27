Bengal governor sends back Aparajita Bill after centre flags death penalty clause Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent the Aparajita Bill back to the state government for consideration of the serious objections raised by the Centre over the proposed changes to BNS that the legislation seeks.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has returned the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill to the state government, citing serious objections raised by the Centre regarding its proposed amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior Raj Bhavan source said on Saturday.

Passed unanimously in the state assembly in September 2024, the Bill seeks to enhance punishment for rape and sexual offences. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has termed several provisions of the Bill “excessively harsh and disproportionate,” prompting the Governor to reserve the legislation for the President's consideration.

The most contentious change proposed is to Section 64 of the BNS, where the Bill recommends increasing the punishment for rape from the existing minimum of 10 years to either life imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's life or the death penalty. According to the MHA, this removes judicial discretion and could violate established legal norms and Supreme Court guidelines.

Another controversial clause is the proposal to delete Section 65, which currently prescribes stricter punishment for rapes involving girls under 16 and 12 years of age. “The removal of this classification undermines the principle of proportionality in sentencing and could weaken protections for the most vulnerable victims,” the official said.

Section 66 of the Bill, which mandates the death penalty for rape cases resulting in the death of the victim or a persistent vegetative state, has drawn sharp criticism from the Centre. The MHA has flagged this provision as unconstitutional, citing Supreme Court judgments that stress the necessity of retaining judicial discretion in sentencing.

Despite these concerns, a senior bureaucrat from the state government said, “As of now, there is no communication from the Centre or the Governor’s office. We will take suitable steps as required, once we receive official intimation.”

The Bill was introduced in the wake of public outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024, and was intended to strengthen protections for women and children.

With the Governor now forwarding the Bill for presidential review, the legislative path for the Aparajita Bill appears uncertain.