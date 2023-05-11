Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
West Bengal: Barddhaman-Bandel local train derails near Saktigarh Station; rail traffic disrupted

West Bengal train accident: According to the information, the accident occurred around 9.20 pm on May 10 and the concerned officials were rushed to the spot.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Barddhaman Updated on: May 11, 2023 8:14 IST
West Bengal train accident: In yet another incident of train mishap, the Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman on Wednesday night (May 10). According to the information, the accident occurred around 9.20 pm and the concerned officials were rushed to the spot.

The officials said that railway traffic has been disrupted due to the accident. 

Further details on the matter are awaited. 

Similar incident in February this year

In a similar incident, in February, three coaches of a local train from Belapur to Kharkopar on the Central Railway's trans harbour line derailed according to Railway officials. The incident happened at 8.46 am when the train was entering the Kharkopar station, according to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of Central Railway.

(With ANI inputs) 

