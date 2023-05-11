West Bengal: Barddhaman-Bandel local train derails near Saktigarh Station; rail traffic disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Barddhaman-Bandel local train derails near Saktigarh Station

West Bengal train accident: In yet another incident of train mishap, the Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman on Wednesday night (May 10). According to the information, the accident occurred around 9.20 pm and the concerned officials were rushed to the spot.

The officials said that railway traffic has been disrupted due to the accident.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Similar incident in February this year

In a similar incident, in February, three coaches of a local train from Belapur to Kharkopar on the Central Railway's trans harbour line derailed according to Railway officials. The incident happened at 8.46 am when the train was entering the Kharkopar station, according to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of Central Railway.

(With ANI inputs)