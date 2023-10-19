West Bengal: Angry elephant kills two people over the death of cub

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Angry elephant kills two people

An angry female elephant attacked and killed two elderly men following the death of its cub in the Jhargram district of West Bengal, officials said. The animal also ransacked a bus and a motorcycle near the popular Rameshwar temple in the Chandabila forest range in Nayagram.

The jumbo attacked a group of people who went there to see the carcass of the cub and flung the two men to the ground killing them, the official said. The deceased were identified as Anand Jana (60), a resident of Deulbar village under the Nayagram Police Station limits, and Shashadhar Mahata, also aged 60, hailing from neighbouring Biribaria.

“Some people went to see the carcass of the elephant cub in the Chandabila forest range, and the elephant attacked them. Most of them managed to flee except the two elderly men. The elephant flung them to the ground and they died on the spot,” Kharagpur DFO Shivananda Ram said. A 40-member forest personnel team was deployed there to monitor the situation, he added.

ALSO READ | Telangana student dies by suicide in hostel room at IIT Kharagpur

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Naxalbari Bazar in Siliguri | VIDEO