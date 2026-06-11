Amid TMC crisis, Kakoli Ghosh says 20 MPs are with rebel camp, more people in talks with them

Kolkata:

Amid intense crisis in the TMC, rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh on Thursday said 20 MPs are with the rebel camp and more people are in talks with them. "Till now, there are 20 (TMC) MPs, but the number can rise. People are in talks with us, " she said. On TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's comment against her over RG Kar case, Kakoli Ghosh said he should remember that the night there was a protest, her daughter and son were on the roads, and her younger son was lathi-charged. “I myself had spoken to my leader," she said.

On reports of TMC-Congress merger, Kakoli Ghosh said neither was she in that meeting (Mamata Banerjee-Sonia Gandhi) nor was her opinion sought. “She (Mamata Banerjee) is a senior and experienced leader; it is her wish as to what she will do," she said.

The political crisis in the TMC worsened earlier this week after senior party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that nearly 20 TMC parliamentarians decided to support the NDA and had communicated their position to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Kakoli said a letter had already been sent to the Speaker conveying the group's desire to back the ruling alliance at the Centre. "Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about our decision to support the NDA," she said.

Claiming that she continued to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh Dastidar said the decision was taken after consultations with fellow MPs. The development comes amid an intensifying internal crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has witnessed open dissent and resignations by senior leaders in recent days.

Kakoli said the group had decided to align itself politically with the NDA, arguing that it reflected the popular mandate. "We have accepted the people's verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she said.