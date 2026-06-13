Amid TMC crisis, former Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia quits party's primary membership

Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins TMC rebel group

In another big jolt to Mamata Banerjee amid worsening crisisi in TMC, former West Bengal minister Manas Bhunia on Saturday resigned from Trinamool Congress. On Saturday, the senior leader resigned from the party's primary membership in a letter addressed to Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee.

Eerlier in the day, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay joined the rebel group and met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. Bandyopadhyay, after his meeting with Yadav, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Bandyopadhyay's move triggered sharp reactions from TMC leaders in Kolkata still owing allegiance to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, amid sarcastic remarks from BJP leaders who switched camps from the TMC following differences with the party leadership. Accompanied by rebel TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, Bandyopadhyay reached the Yadav's Motilal Nehru Marg residence in the afternoon, where they held the meeting.

The development comes amid dissident Trinamool MPs stating they will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC", following the party's electoral drubbing in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Arnab Banerjee appointed State Trinamool Youth Congress President

In the meantime, TMC said Arnab Banerjee has been appointed as State Trinamool Youth Congress President and Kunal Ghosh has been appointment as North Kolkata organisational district president.

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Friday claimed that 19 of the party's existing 28 Lok Sabha members were already backing the faction. If Bandypopadhyay switches sides, that number would go up to 20. The leader of the rebel faction, Kakoli Ghosh Dasdidar, has declared the bloc, once recognised, would offer support to the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

Political observers view the Bandyopadhyay-Yadav meeting as important not merely because of the individuals involved but also because of the wider context in which it occurred.

A Lok Sabha MP from the prestigious Kolkata Uttar seat, Bandyopadhyay, remains one of the most senior parliamentarians in the TMC and has long been regarded as a key bridge between the party leadership and Delhi's political establishment.

Any engagement between him and a senior BJP strategist is therefore likely to be closely scrutinised for signals regarding the future course of West Bengal politics, especially in terms of the political future of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the state.

A group of 64 of 80 MLAs of TMC already broken away from party

A group of 64 of the 80 MLAs of TMC has already broken away from the party in the state Assembly and has secured the recognition of Speaker Rathindra Bose, with the leader of the dissident faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, being named as the Leader of Opposition.

That recognition, however, has been challenged by the Mamata-led faction before the Calcutta High Court, which continues to hear the case. Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's move, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said it was on account of the Kolkata Uttar MP's "lust for power and position" that the TMC lost several important leaders to the BJP.

"Able leaders like Tapas Roy and Sajal Ghosh left the party because of Sudip da's personal insecurities and his lust for power and position within the party. I was suspended earlier from the party for speaking against him and in favour of senior leaders like Tapas da. Let the leadership realise now what kind of person they supported before," Ghosh said.

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Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins TMC rebel camp in another big jolt to Mamata, meets Bhupender Yadav