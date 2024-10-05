West Bengal: 10-year-old girl raped, killed in South 24 Parganas, villagers set police station on fire

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Protesting villagers hit out streets in South 24 Parganas

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred in the Krupakhali area adjacent to Mahishamari Haat in Kultali. Meanwhile, the police also came to the receiving end as locals set the police station on fire.

Police harassed victim's family

It is alleged that when the minor's family went to register a complaint at the Mahishamari police station in Kultali, the police harassed them. Agitated by the incident and the police's behaviour, the people of the area started protesting by blocking the road in Jayanagar, Kultali. During the protest, the angry villagers set fire to a part of the police station.

Police deployed in area

After the news of the minor's rape and murder, the situation remains tense in the area. Reportedly, when this incident happened, the minor was returning home from her tuition class. She has been missing since last night and her body was recovered on Saturday morning. It is alleged that the miscreants threw the body into the canal. Given the situation, the police have been deployed in the area.

Suspect arrested

After massive public outbursts, the police arrested a person whom they considered the main accused. Police said that the accused was being questioned. The investigation into the case is underway.

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder of minor

The chilling incident has raised alarming concern over the rising rape incidents against the minor girls. Earlier on September 26, a Kolkata court sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2023, holding that it was a case of the rarest of rare nature.

On March 26 last year, the girl had gone missing from near her house at Tiljala in south-east Kolkata while she was out on some chores. The police launched an investigation over the missing complaint by her parents but found her body in a nearby flat.

The tenant of the flat was arrested and charged with rape and murder of the girl after post-mortem examination reports confirmed the crimes. The body bore blunt weapon injuries and strangulation marks post-rape, according to the autopsy report.

