 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite gets Rs 3,000 and free Oneplus Buds Z2: Here's where to buy

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite was launched in India on June 24 this year

During its launch, its 8GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 19,999

Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on the smartphone

It is listed for Rs 17,999 on the e-commerce website

Amazon is also offering Rs 1,000 bank discount on the smartphone

These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 16,999

Interested buyers will also get free Oneplus Buds Z2 with this smartphone

