OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite gets Rs 3,000 and free Oneplus Buds Z2: Here's where to buy

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite was launched in India on June 24 this year
During its launch, its 8GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 19,999
Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on the smartphone
It is listed for Rs 17,999 on the e-commerce website
Amazon is also offering Rs 1,000 bank discount on the smartphone
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 16,999
Interested buyers will also get free Oneplus Buds Z2 with this smartphone
