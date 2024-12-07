 Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB|256GB) variant gets Rs 7,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB|256GB) variant gets Rs 7,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Image Source : File

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April this year

Image Source : File

During its launch, 12GB|256GB variant was priced at Rs 35,999

Image Source : File

Flipkart is currently offering heavy discount on the smartphone

Image Source : File

It is currently listed for Rs 31,999 on the e-commerce website

Image Source : File

Interested buyers can also get Rs 3,000 off with Axis and IDFC bank credit cards

Image Source : File

This offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 28,999

Image Source : File

It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 4,500mAh battery and 125W fast charging

Image Source : File

Next : Google Pixel 8a gets Rs 18,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Click to read more..