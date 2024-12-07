Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB|256GB) variant gets Rs 7,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April this year
During its launch, 12GB|256GB variant was priced at Rs 35,999
Flipkart is currently offering heavy discount on the smartphone
It is currently listed for Rs 31,999 on the e-commerce website
Interested buyers can also get Rs 3,000 off with Axis and IDFC bank credit cards
This offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 28,999
It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 4,500mAh battery and 125W fast charging
Next : Google Pixel 8a gets Rs 18,000 discount: Here's where to buy
Click to read more..