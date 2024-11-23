Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024 starts on November 24: Here's discounts on top smartphones

Flipkart Black Friday Sale will kick off in India tomorrow, November 24
The Black Friday Sale 2024 will run until November 29
During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a wide range of products
iPhone 15 is teased to sell at just Rs 57,749, while iPhone 15 Pro Max could be available at Rs 1,23,999
Galaxy S23 cost is expected to come down to Rs 38,999, while Galaxy S24+ will be available for Rs 64,999
iPhone 15 Plus is also set to be offered at Rs 65,999
Flipkart is also offering discounts on Vivo V30 Pro, CMF Phone 1, and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Next : Samsung Galaxy S25+, S25 Ultra appeared on BIS, launch imminent: 5 Things to know
Click to read more..