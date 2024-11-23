 Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024 starts on November 24: Here's discounts on top smartphones

Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024 starts on November 24: Here's discounts on top smartphones

Flipkart Black Friday Sale will kick off in India tomorrow, November 24

The Black Friday Sale 2024 will run until November 29

During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a wide range of products

iPhone 15 is teased to sell at just Rs 57,749, while iPhone 15 Pro Max could be available at Rs 1,23,999

Galaxy S23 cost is expected to come down to Rs 38,999, while Galaxy S24+ will be available for Rs 64,999

iPhone 15 Plus is also set to be offered at Rs 65,999

Flipkart is also offering discounts on Vivo V30 Pro, CMF Phone 1, and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

