Apple adds these products to its vintage, obsolete list: Check here

Apple's vintage products mean that they were discontinued more than five years ago

And, Apple's obsolete products indicate their discontinuation seven years ago

Obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service or parts from Apple

Apple has updated its list of vintage, obsolete products, adding older iPhone and Apple Watch models

As per the latest addition, iPhone XS Max is now a vintage product. The smartphone was launched in 2018

The company has also named iPhone 6S Plus which debuted in 2015 in the vintage list

Apple has also updated its obsolete products list which now includes Apple Watch Series 2 models

