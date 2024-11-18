Apple adds these products to its vintage, obsolete list: Check here

Apple's vintage products mean that they were discontinued more than five years ago
And, Apple's obsolete products indicate their discontinuation seven years ago
Obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service or parts from Apple
Apple has updated its list of vintage, obsolete products, adding older iPhone and Apple Watch models
As per the latest addition, iPhone XS Max is now a vintage product. The smartphone was launched in 2018
The company has also named iPhone 6S Plus which debuted in 2015 in the vintage list
Apple has also updated its obsolete products list which now includes Apple Watch Series 2 models
