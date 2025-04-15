Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2025 salary

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a breathtaking spell during Punjab Kings' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025
On the back of his 4/28, PBKS pulled off a heist as they defended the lowest-ever total in IPL (111) against KKR
Chahal was the chief destructor for PBKS as he turned things for PBKS after KKR were going strong
His wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ramandeep turned the tide
Jansen also took three wickets, including the last one of Andre Russell, that helped PBKS win the game by 16 runs
4/28 are now Chahal's fifth-best bowling figures in IPL
Chahal is in his first season with the Punjab Kings
He was with the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru previously
Chahal was roped in for Rs 18 crore by PBKS at the 2025 mega auction
