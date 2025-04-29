Youngest players to score an IPL century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi rips apart record books

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records of IPL and in T20 cricket. At 14 years and 32 days, the Bihar southpaw became the youngest to smash a century, helping Rajasthan Royals snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL. Take a look at the youngest centurions in the IPL-
19 years, 253 days - Manish Pandey (RCB vs Deccan) - Centurion, 2009
20 years, 218 days - Rishabh Pant (DD vs SRH) - Delhi, 2018
20 years, 289 days - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB vs RR) - Mumbai, 2021
21 years, 123 days - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR vs MI) - Mumbai, 2023
22 years, 151 days - Sanju Samson (DD vs RPS) - Pune, 2017
22 years, 208 days - Sai Sudharsan (GT vs CSK) - Ahmedabad, 2024
22 years, 276 days - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS vs DC) - Delhi, 2023
23 years, 122 days - Quinton de Kock (DD vs RCB) - Bengaluru, 2016
23 years, 153 days - David Warner (DD vs KKR) - Delhi, 2010
