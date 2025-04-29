Youngest players to score an IPL century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi rips apart record books

 Youngest players to score an IPL century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi rips apart record&nbsp;books

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records of IPL and in T20 cricket. At 14 years and 32 days, the Bihar southpaw became the youngest to smash a century, helping Rajasthan Royals snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL. Take a look at the youngest centurions in the IPL-

19 years, 253 days - Manish Pandey (RCB vs Deccan) - Centurion, 2009

20 years, 218 days - Rishabh Pant (DD vs SRH) - Delhi, 2018

20 years, 289 days - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB vs RR) - Mumbai, 2021

21 years, 123 days - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR vs MI) - Mumbai, 2023

22 years, 151 days - Sanju Samson (DD vs RPS) - Pune, 2017

22 years, 208 days - Sai Sudharsan (GT vs CSK) - Ahmedabad, 2024

22 years, 276 days - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS vs DC) - Delhi, 2023

23 years, 122 days - Quinton de Kock (DD vs RCB) - Bengaluru, 2016

23 years, 153 days - David Warner (DD vs KKR) - Delhi, 2010

