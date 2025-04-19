 Youngest player to debut in IPL

Youngest player to debut in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut for Rajasthan Royals at 14 years, 23 days of age.

Image Source : Getty

Prayas Dev Barman made his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 16 years, 157 days of age.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Mujeeb ur Rahman made his IPL debut at 17 years, 11 days for Punjab Kings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals when he was 17 years and 152 days old.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Pradeep Sangwan made his IPL debut at 17 years and 179 days for Delhi Capitals.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : 4 RCB players to win Player of the Match in losing cause

Click to read more..