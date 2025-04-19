Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut for Rajasthan Royals at 14 years, 23 days of age.
Prayas Dev Barman made his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 16 years, 157 days of age.
Mujeeb ur Rahman made his IPL debut at 17 years, 11 days for Punjab Kings
Riyan Parag made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals when he was 17 years and 152 days old.
Pradeep Sangwan made his IPL debut at 17 years and 179 days for Delhi Capitals.
