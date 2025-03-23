Youngest captains in IPL history, Riyan Parag enters Kohli-led list

6 - Rishabh Pant
Rishabh was 23 and 188d old when he led DC vs RR in 2021
5 - Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas was 23 and 142d old when he was captain of DD in their clash against KKR in 2018
4 - Riyan Parag
Parag was 23y 133d when he led RR in their clash against SRH in IPL 2025
3 - Suresh Raina
Raina was 23y 112d when he led CSK vs DD in 2010
2 - Steve Smith
Smith was 22y 344d when he captained PWI vs RCB in 2012
1 - Virat Kohli
Kohli is on top. He was 22y 187d when he led RCB in clash vs RR in 2011
