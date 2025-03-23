 Youngest captains in IPL history, Riyan Parag enters Kohli-led list

6 - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh was 23 and 188d old when he led DC vs RR in 2021

5 - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas was 23 and 142d old when he was captain of DD in their clash against KKR in 2018

4 - Riyan Parag

Parag was 23y 133d when he led RR in their clash against SRH in IPL 2025

3 - Suresh Raina

Raina was 23y 112d when he led CSK vs DD in 2010

2 - Steve Smith

Smith was 22y 344d when he captained PWI vs RCB in 2012

1 - Virat Kohli

Kohli is on top. He was 22y 187d when he led RCB in clash vs RR in 2011

