 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shubman Gill: Stats comparison in List A cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 33 List A matches, Gill has featured in 103 List A games

Jaiswal has made 1526 runs in 33 games in List A cricket

Gill has slammed 4679 runs in 102 innings

Jaiswal has an average of 52.62

Gill's List A average reads 52.27

Jaiswal has hit 5 centuries in the format

Gill has 12 tons in List A

Jaiswal's highest score in List A cricket is 203

Gill has slammed 208 against New Zealand in 2023

