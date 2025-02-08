Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shubman Gill: Stats comparison in List A cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 33 List A matches, Gill has featured in 103 List A games
Jaiswal has made 1526 runs in 33 games in List A cricket
Gill has slammed 4679 runs in 102 innings
Jaiswal has an average of 52.62
Gill's List A average reads 52.27
Jaiswal has hit 5 centuries in the format
Gill has 12 tons in List A
Jaiswal's highest score in List A cricket is 203
Gill has slammed 208 against New Zealand in 2023
