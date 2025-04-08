Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shubman Gill: IPL stats comparison after 57 matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 57 IPL matches, Gill featured in 107 matches
Jaiswal has scored 1708 runs in 57 IPL matches so far
Gill scored 1366 runs in his first 57 matches in the tournament
Jaiswal has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries in 57 IPL games
Gill had nine fifties but not a hundred in his first 57 matches
Jaiswal's average reads 31.62, while his strike rate is 149.30
Gill's average in 57 matches was 31.04, while his strike rate was 123.17
Jaiswal has four ducks to his name in IPL so far
Gill was dismissed for a duck once in his first 57 IPL matches
