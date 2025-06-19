Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

After 19 Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 1,798 runs to his name.
Alastair Cook had scored 1,488 runs after 19 Test matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains an average of 52.88 runs after 19 Test matches.
Alastair Cook maintained an average of 45.09 runs after 19 Test matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit four centuries after 19 Test matches.
Alastair Cook had scored six centuries after 19 Test matches.
In 19 Test matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dimissed on a duck thrice.
Alastair Cook had been dismissed on a duck zero times after 19 Test matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest score in Test cricket after 19 games is 214* runs.
Alastair Cook's highest score after 19 Tests was 127 runs.
Next : KL Rahul vs Rahul Dravid - stats comparison after 58 Tests
Click to read more..