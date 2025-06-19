 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

After 19 Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 1,798 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

Alastair Cook had scored 1,488 runs after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains an average of 52.88 runs after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Alastair Cook maintained an average of 45.09 runs after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit four centuries after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Alastair Cook had scored six centuries after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

In 19 Test matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dimissed on a duck thrice.

Image Source : Getty

Alastair Cook had been dismissed on a duck zero times after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest score in Test cricket after 19 games is 214* runs.

Image Source : Getty

Alastair Cook's highest score after 19 Tests was 127 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Next : KL Rahul vs Rahul Dravid - stats comparison after 58 Tests

Click to read more..