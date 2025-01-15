Jaiswal included; no Samson, Bumrah injured? India's predicted squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Image Source : Getty/Reuters
Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of India's league matches in the Champions Trophy with back pain, which re-occurred for the first time since his successful comeback to competitive cricket in 2023. If Bumrah is unavailable, here's what India's squad for the ICC event could look like-
Image Source : AP
Rohit Sharma (C)
Image Source : AP
Shubman Gill
Image Source : AP
Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP
Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : AP
KL Rahul
Image Source : AP
Rishabh Pant will be the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the Champions Trophy with Rahul set to be picked as a pure batter
Image Source : AP
Hardik Pandya
Image Source : AP
Axar Patel is set to take the role of the first-choice spin all-rounder in all likelihood after being named as vice-captain in T20Is. Axar has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket with both bat and ball and will pip Ravindra Jadeja in the role
Image Source : AP
Washington Sundar
Image Source : AP
Mohammed Siraj
Image Source : AP
Arshdeep Singh
Image Source : AP
Mohammed Shami
Image Source : AP
Jaiswal not getting picked for T20Is against England was a sign that the left-hander's rise to the top might land him in the ODI side for the first time for India, first in the England series and then probably for the Champions Trophy as well
Image Source : AP
Not playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy could backfire badly for Sanju Samson and his prospects and Dhruv Jurel, who hasn't gotten much chances across formats with Pant and Samson dominating the respective formats, is most likely to be the backup keeper with Rahul to be picked as a pure batter
Image Source : AP
Varun Chakravarthy was competing with Ravi Bishnoi and probably Ravindra Jadeja for the third spinner's slot but with the form he is in, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and in T20Is for India, the TN spinner might just pip the other two
Image Source : Getty
If Bumrah is not there, Mukesh Kumar might find himself travelling with the squad as a reserve pacer while Nitish Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi (or Ravindra Jadeja) could accompany him if Kuldeep Yadav and Riyan Parag both are unable to get fit in time
Image Source : Getty
Next : 8 Indians to win ICC Player of the Month Award, Bumrah, Gill feature twice