WTC 2025-27 schedule for all 9 teams - check the full list of fixtures

The World Test champions, South Africa, don't play at home for the next 15 months but have some big away assignments in the second half of 2025. Away from home, the Proteas take on Pakistan (Oct 2025), India (Nov 2025) and Sri Lanka (2027) while hosting Australia (Sept-Oct 2026), Bangladesh (Nov 2026) and England (Dec 2026) in a blockbuster home summer next year.
Image Source : ICC X
The new-look Indian team will kick off their WTC 2027 cycle with an away series against England in June 2025. Other assignments on the road include Sri Lanka (Aug 2026) and New Zealand (Oct-Nov 2026). At home, India will be playing the West Indies (Oct 2025), the Test champions South Africa (Nov 2025) and Australia (Jan-Feb 2027).
Image Source : BCCI
The two-time WTC finalists, Australia, don't have a lot of time before their first assignment of the new cycle against the West Indies away from June 25. The other away assignments for Australia will be in South Africa (Oct 2026) and India (Jan-Feb 2027). Australia host the Ashes later this year against England, followed by Bangladesh (Aug 2026) and New Zealand (Dec 2026-Jan 2027)
Image Source : Getty
England kick off the new cycle against India at home in a five-match series. England will also host New Zealand for the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy (Jun 2026), followed by Pakistan (Aug 2026) for three matches each. On the road, England will face their biggest challenge in Australia (Nov-Dec 2026-Jan 2027), the current champions South Africa (Dec 2026) and Bangladesh (Feb 2027).
Image Source : Getty
Bangladesh will be playing the joint-least amount of matches in the fourth WTC cycle (12) on par with Sri Lanka. The two teams begin the cycle against each other on June 17 in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Australia (Aug 2026) and South Africa (Nov 2026). Among the home assignments, Bangladesh will host Pakistan (Mar 2026), West Indies (October 2026) and England (Feb 2027)
Image Source : BCCI
New Zealand just play three Tests in the rest of 2025 against West Indies in November and December. New Zealand then host India next year (Oct-Nov 2026) and Sri Lanka (Jan 2027). Among the away tours, New Zealand go to England (June 2026), Australia (Dec 2026-Jan 2027) and Pakistan (Mar 2027)
Image Source : Getty
Pakistan host the world Test champions South Africa in October 2025 in their first assignment of the new cycle. Pakistan are also scheduled to take on Sri Lanka (Nov 2026) and New Zealand (Mar 2027) at home. The away series for Pakistan includes Bangladesh (Mar 2026), West Indies (July-Aug 2026) and England (Aug-Sept 2027)
Image Source : Getty
Sri Lanka begin the new WTC cycle with a two-match series against Bangladesh on June 17. Sri Lanka host India (Aug 2026) as well as the current Test champions, South Africa (Feb-March 2027), in the new cycle. As far as the tours are concerned, Sri Lanka are scheduled to travel to the West Indies (Jun 2026), Pakistan (Nov 2026) and New Zealand (Jan 2027)
Image Source : Getty
The West Indies begin their new cycle with one of the toughest home assignments against Australia (June 2025), followed by another difficult away series against India (October 2025). West Indies tour New Zealand at the end of 2025 for three matches before hosting Sri Lanka (June 2026) and Pakistan (July-Aug 2026) next year. The final assignment for the West Indies will be an away tour of Bangladesh (Oct 2026)
Image Source : Getty
Next : Players with most matches as captain in T20 cricket