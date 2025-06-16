WTC 2025-27 schedule for all 9 teams - check the full list of fixtures

The West Indies begin their new cycle with one of the toughest home assignments against Australia (June 2025), followed by another difficult away series against India (October 2025). West Indies tour New Zealand at the end of 2025 for three matches before hosting Sri Lanka (June 2026) and Pakistan (July-Aug 2026) next year. The final assignment for the West Indies will be an away tour of Bangladesh (Oct 2026)

Image Source : Getty