Worst batting average for a captain in an IPL season as Rishabh Pant's goes from bad to worse

Rishabh Pant has had a poor IPL season playing for the Lucknow Super Giants with the bat, having scored just 128 runs in 10 innings while striking at 99, with just one fifty-plus score. Pant averages 12.80, which is the second-worst by a captain for a season (primarily a batter) in the IPL. Take a look-
Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 11.08 average (133 runs in 16 innings) in 2021
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 16.28 average (114 runs in 11 innings) in 2021
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 16.33 average (196 runs in 12 innings) in 2022
Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 17.86 average (268 runs in 15 innings) in 2012
Hardik Pandya (MI) - 18.00 average (216 runs in 13 innings) in 2024
Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) - 18.06 average (289 runs in 16 innings) in 2010
Kumar Sangakkara (Deccan Chargers) - 18.18 average (200 runs in 12 innings) in 2012
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 19.14 average (268 runs in 14 innings) in 2022
Kane Williamson (SRH) - 19.63 average (216 runs in 13 innings) in 2022
