Women's World Cup 2025: A look at jerseys of all 8 teams

India have stuck to their ODI jersey, from late last year, which the men's team wore during the Champions Trophy, with the national tricolour silhouette on the sleeves, while the blue shade being continuing on from what Adidas adopted at the start of their tenure.
Image Source : @ICC
Sri Lanka have gone a bit veteran with their new kits, quite reminiscent of the shade and design they wore in the 90s, with a yellow strip in the front, with the moniker of Sri Lanka written on, while sporting a very interesting shade of dark blue, which is a departure from their regular colours in the last decade and a half.
Image Source : @ICC
Australia have retained the green and gold kit for the ODI World Cup, with the green patterns on the sides of the shirt as well as the trousers but, the rest of it is very yellow and hence, the CSK connection, which Alyssa Healy made at the captains' day in Bengaluru.
Image Source : @ICC
England's ODI kit is probably the most dazzling of them all. The three lions running through the shirt can be a bit tedious to look at, especially since the number of lions is too many. However, the switch from the slightly darker shade of the blue to the lighter one, with sky blue stripes on the collar bone, makes the jersey really stand out.
Image Source : @ICC
New Zealand have resorted to an all-black ODI kit, with a greyish tomb-like pattern on the abdomen, which the men's team wore during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Image Source : @ICC
South Africa continue with probably the greatest shade of green they have worn as part of their national colours. The striped pattern on the shirt with the dark green, which isn't really forest green but whatever it is, it really stands out.
Image Source : @ICC
Pakistan, like a few other teams, have stuck to the ODI kits their respective men's teams wore during the Champions Trophy. It's the light green, very soothing light shade of the green colour with darker shade on the sides and on the pants.
Image Source : @ICC
It's so good to see that three teams are wearing green kits and none of them look similar. Bangladesh have a little red in it, on the front side of the sleeves and a little golden tiger below the chest, which gives an edge to the shirt design. On the sides, there are tri-coloured stripes.
Image Source : @ICC
