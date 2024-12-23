Who is Tanush Kotian, all-rounder added to India's BGT squad in replacement for Ravi Ashwin?

Tanush Kotian has been added to India's squad for the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
His addition comes after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket after the third Test
Kotian is a Mumbai all-rounder who bowls off-spin, just like Ashwin and even Washington Sundar
Kotian played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also in the recent Ranji Trophy rounds
He was the Player of the series in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24, the season in which Mumbai won the title yet again
He was also part of India A squad for two unofficial Tests against Australia A and played in the 2nd game
He has picked 101 wickets in 33 first-class games and has 1525 runs in 33 games
Kotian has four fifers and has scored runs at an average of 41.21 with 2 centuries
He opened for Rajasthan Royals in one game in IPL 2024 and went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction
