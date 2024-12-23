 Who is Tanush Kotian, all-rounder added to India's BGT squad in replacement for Ravi Ashwin?

Tanush Kotian has been added to India's squad for the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

His addition comes after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket after the third Test

Kotian is a Mumbai all-rounder who bowls off-spin, just like Ashwin and even Washington Sundar

Kotian played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also in the recent Ranji Trophy rounds

He was the Player of the series in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24, the season in which Mumbai won the title yet again

He was also part of India A squad for two unofficial Tests against Australia A and played in the 2nd game

He has picked 101 wickets in 33 first-class games and has 1525 runs in 33 games

Kotian has four fifers and has scored runs at an average of 41.21 with 2 centuries

He opened for Rajasthan Royals in one game in IPL 2024 and went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction

