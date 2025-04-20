What is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL 2025 price?

At the age of 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history against LSG, becoming the youngest player to play in IPL.
Image Source : Getty
Opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav smacked the first ball he faced in the IPL for an 80-metre six.
Image Source : PTI
He scored 34 runs off just 20 balls at a strike rate of 170 with two fours and three sixes to his name.
Image Source : Getty
In his debut season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is playing for Rajasthan Royals for a salary of Rs 1.1 crore.
Image Source : Getty
RR won the bidding war against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction to secure Suryavanshi's services.
Image Source : PTI
Having started his career on a high, Suryavanshi is likely to get more chances for the rest of the season in IPL 2025.
Image Source : Getty
Next : Cricketers to hit six on first ball in IPL