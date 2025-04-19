What is Tim David's IPL 2025 salary?

Tim David was one of the very few positives from RCB's recent clash against Punjab Kings. David came out to bat in the middle order, scoring 50* runs in 26 deliveries, helping his side post 95 runs on the board in the first innings.
Image Source : Getty
This was David's very first half-century in the IPL (Indian Premier League), and his knock had RCB in the game for quite longer than originally expected.
Speaking of David's IPL salary, Royal Challengers Bengaluru roped in the star batter for Rs. 3 crore in mega auction.
He will hope that with a good performance behind him, he can keep up this form, and help RCB qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.
It is worth noting that David was roped in by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs. 8.25 crore, and despite a downgrade in his salary, he will be hoping to give it his all for RCB.
So far, in the 7 matches that David has played in the IPL 2025, he has scored 142 runs to his name.
