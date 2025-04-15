What is Karun Nair's IPL 2025 salary?

 What is Karun Nair&#039;s IPL 2025 salary?

Karun Nair made a stellar return to the Indian Premier League after a three-year gap

Playing for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Mumbai Indians, Karun made a 40-ball 89

His knock came in the 206-run chase

Karun's innings went in vain as DC failed to chase the score and lost by 12 runs

The loss was DC's first loss of the season

Karun played in the IPL for the first time since representing the Rajasthan Royals in 2022

He was picked for Rs 50 lakhs by DC at the IPL 2025 mega auction

Karun has played for RCB, RR, Delhi and KXIP before

