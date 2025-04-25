What is Josh Hazlewood's price in IPL 2025?

Josh Hazlewood is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
He has been one of the best bowlers of the season so far and recently picked up four wickets in the game against Rajasthan Royals.
Hazlewood has so far accounted for 16 wickets in nine matches and is the joint-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025.
As far as his salary is concerned, RCB secured his services for a whopping amount of Rs 12.5 crore at the mega auction.
RCB won the bidding war against LSG, KKR and MI to get Hazlewood in their squad.
Hazlewood played for RCB in IPL 2022 and 23 as well. Overall, in 24 matches, the Aussie pacer has accounted for 39 wickets for the franchise in the cash-rich league.
