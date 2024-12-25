The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series is poised nicely with the scoreline at 1-1 after three games. The rain and dogged fightback from India ensured a draw at the Gabba and Australia will be slightly disappointed not to have a 2-1 lead going into the final two Tests
The draw made the reading of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table interesting as even though both India and Australia stayed in their positions three and two, respectively, the PCT went down for both and has made the qualification scenario really riveting with just a few games to go in this cycle
India's PCT reduced to 55.88 and the most they can do now with a draw in their last game is win the remaining two. That's the least and the most they can do to have the qualification fully in their grasp and not depend upon others
Australia's PCT too dropped down to 58.89 but the reigning world Test champs still have things in their control with four matches remaining. If they win three, their PCT will be 62.28 and should be enough for them to go through
However, Australia have to make sure they don't drop points against India with both teams in contention for potentially one spot. If India win the remaining two Tests, Australia's qualification will be in serious doubt. On the other hand, if Australia win one of the last two Tests at the MCG or the SCG, India's chances will be in jeopardy
If the series ends in 2-2, India will have to hope for Sri Lanka to beat Australia at least in one of the two Test matches in the home series. Sri Lanka might be out of the race but all of a sudden will be deciding who goes through if South Africa do what they are expected to
Who would have thought a couple of months ago that South Africa would be in this comfortable position to make it to the WTC final? Having won five matches in a row, South Africa just need to win one out of their two remaining Tests against Pakistan and the Proteas will be through... Do Pakistan have a surprise in store? That would make the race to the finish even more thrilling.
