The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is set to kick off on Wednesday, February 19 with the hosts and the reigning champs Pakistan set to take on New Zealand in the opening game in Karachi.
Often seen as a mini World Cup, the Champions Trophy began as a knockout trophy in 1998 between the top ODI teams in the world. It was discontinued after eight editions before being brought back for the first time since 2017. Here's a look at some of the key differences between an ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy-
Number of teams - The ODI World Cup generally takes place among 10-plus teams. A round-robin format took place in the last two editions of the World Cup among the top 10 teams before returning to the 14-team event in 2027 while the Champions Trophy features the top eight sides of the world
Format - Champions Trophy features two groups of four teams each with two of them to go ahead, followed by the semis and the final. The round-robin format in the World Cup saw the top four teams go through to the semis and then the final. The 14-team tournament will have seven teams each in two groups, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final.
Qualification process - In the world cup, top 8 or 10 teams qualify directly based on their ICC rankings or if they are hosts, while the others fight it out in qualifiers to go through. In Champions Trophy, there are no qualifiers, top eight teams at a certain cut-off date will make it to the tournament. This time the standings at the 2023 ODI World Cup played a part with Sri Lanka missing out after finishing ninth on the log.
Objective - Began in 1975, the ODI World Cup is the pinnacle of sport. Even though there are several other senior ICC events and titles to be won now, the charm, the emotions and the dream of winning the 50-over World Cup is something else. The Champions Trophy, especially the current edition will not only test the format which is gasping for breath but also the teams, who only play seldomly in the ODIs through the year if not for the World Cup while testing their quality because one defeat can effectively knock you out
The winners of the Champions Trophy are not considered as world champions but are regarded as winners of an ICC title. The champion team gets to wear white blazers at the end of the competition as it is the norm and will continue in 2025 as well
