Objective - Began in 1975, the ODI World Cup is the pinnacle of sport. Even though there are several other senior ICC events and titles to be won now, the charm, the emotions and the dream of winning the 50-over World Cup is something else. The Champions Trophy, especially the current edition will not only test the format which is gasping for breath but also the teams, who only play seldomly in the ODIs through the year if not for the World Cup while testing their quality because one defeat can effectively knock you out

Image Source : ICC Instagram