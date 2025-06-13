 Virat Kohli vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

Virat Kohli vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

After 19 Test matches, Virat Kohli had scored 1,178 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1,798 runs to his name in 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli maintained an average of 40.62 runs after 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains an average of 52.88 runs after 19 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli had hit 4 centuries in his first 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 4 centuries in 19 Test matches as well.

Image Source : Getty

In his first 19 Test matches, Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck twice.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed on a duck thrice in 19 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli's highest score after 19 Tests was 116 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest score after 19 Tests is 214* runs.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Australia players with more than 300 Test wickets, Cummins becomes 8th

Click to read more..