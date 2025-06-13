Virat Kohli vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Stats comparison after 19 Test matches

After 19 Test matches, Virat Kohli had scored 1,178 runs to his name.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1,798 runs to his name in 19 Test matches.
Virat Kohli maintained an average of 40.62 runs after 19 Test matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains an average of 52.88 runs after 19 Tests.
Virat Kohli had hit 4 centuries in his first 19 Test matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 4 centuries in 19 Test matches as well.
In his first 19 Test matches, Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck twice.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed on a duck thrice in 19 Test matches.
Virat Kohli's highest score after 19 Tests was 116 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest score after 19 Tests is 214* runs.
