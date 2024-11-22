 Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Stats comparison of two GOATS since 2020 in Tests

Virat Kohli has played in 35 Test matches and 61 innings from 1st January 2020

Smith has featured in 38 Tests and 66 innings since 2020

Kohli has scored 1843 runs since 2020 at an average of 31.23

Smith has aggregated 2521 runs in this period at an average of 44.22

Kohli has slammed 2 centuries and 9 fifties since 2020

Smith has 6 tons and 13 half-tons in this period

Kohli's best year since 2020 was 2023 when he averaged 55.91 after scoring 671 runs in 12 innings

Smith's best year in this period was 2022 when he averaged 58.40 after scoring 876 runs in 18 innings

Kohli's worst year in this period was 2020 when he averaged 19.33 after making 116 runs in 6 innings

Smith's worst year was 2020 too when he averaged 18.25 after making 73 runs in 5 innings

