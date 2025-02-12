Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: Stats comparison after 50 ODI matches

Shubman Gill scored a century in his recent 50th ODI match, Kohli has played 297 ODIs so far
Gill has scored 2587 runs in his first 50 ODI matches
Kohli had made 1827 runs in his first 50 ODI appearances
Gill has an average of 60.16 from 50 innings currently
Kohli averaged 45.67 in 47 innings in his first 50 matches
Gill has hit seven centuries in 50 ODIs
Kohli had slammed five centuries in 50 games
Gill's HS score is 208
Kohli's HS after 50 matches was 118
