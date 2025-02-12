 Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: Stats comparison after 50 ODI matches

Shubman Gill scored a century in his recent 50th ODI match, Kohli has played 297 ODIs so far

Gill has scored 2587 runs in his first 50 ODI matches

Kohli had made 1827 runs in his first 50 ODI appearances

Gill has an average of 60.16 from 50 innings currently

Kohli averaged 45.67 in 47 innings in his first 50 matches

Gill has hit seven centuries in 50 ODIs

Kohli had slammed five centuries in 50 games

Gill's HS score is 208

Kohli's HS after 50 matches was 118

