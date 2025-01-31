Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison in Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli featured in his 24th Ranji Trophy match in the Delhi vs Railways fixture
Sachin Tendulkar has played 38 matches in the domestic tournament
Kohli has made 1580 runs in 32 innings at an average of 49.375
Tendulkar scored 4281 runs in 57 innings at 87.36
Kohli has hit five centuries in the domestic red-ball tournament
Tendulkar had hit 18 tons in his Ranji Trophy career
Kohli's highest score in the tournament is 173
Tendulkar's HS is 233* in the Ranji Trophy
