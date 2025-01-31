 Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison in Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison in Ranji Trophy

Image Source : PTI, X

Virat Kohli featured in his 24th Ranji Trophy match in the Delhi vs Railways fixture

Image Source : PTI

Sachin Tendulkar has played 38 matches in the domestic tournament

Image Source : Getty

Kohli has made 1580 runs in 32 innings at an average of 49.375

Image Source : PTI

Tendulkar scored 4281 runs in 57 innings at 87.36

Image Source : Getty

Kohli has hit five centuries in the domestic red-ball tournament

Image Source : PTI

Tendulkar had hit 18 tons in his Ranji Trophy career

Image Source : Getty

Kohli's highest score in the tournament is 173

Image Source : Getty

Tendulkar's HS is 233* in the Ranji Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 Indians with highest strike rate in T20Is

Click to read more..