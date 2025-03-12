Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - stats comparison in IPL cricket

Virat Kohli has played 252 IPL matches, scoring 8004 runs. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL history.
Rohit Sharma played 257 IPL matches and scored 6628 runs. He is the third-leading run-scorer in IPL history.
Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 131.97 in the IPL.
Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 131.14 in the IPL.
Virat averages 38.66 in the IPL.
Rohit averages 29.72 in the IPL.
Virat smacked 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries in the IPL.
Rohit scored 2 centuries and 43 half-centuries in the IPL.
Virat Kohli won the IPL Orange Cap twice - in 2016 and 2024.
Rohit Sharma is yet to win the IPL Orange Cap.
Virat Kohli never won an IPL title.
Rohit Sharma won six IPL titles - five as captain of Mumbai Indians.
Next : Teams with most ODI wins since 2020
Click to read more..