Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Stats comparison in international cricket in 2024

Virat Kohli has played 20 international matches in 2024 and has batted in 27 innings

Rohit Sharma has played 25 international games and has batted in 35 innings in 2024

Virat Kohli has scored 593 runs in 733 balls in international cricket in 2024

Rohit Sharma has scored 1123 runs in 1219 balls in international cricket in 2024

Virat Kohli has a batting average of 23.72 and has scored runs at a strike rate of 80.90 in 2024

Rohit Sharma has a batting average of 35.09 and has scored runs at a strike rate of 92.12 in 2024

Virat Kohli has scored just 1 hundred and 2 fifties with the help of 58 fours and 12 sixes in international cricket in 2024

Rohit Sharma has scored 3 hundreds and 7 fifties with the help of 128 fours and 42 sixes in international cricket in 2024

