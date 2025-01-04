Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Stats comparison in 35 Tests since 2021

Virat Kohli, apart from that century in Perth, has been listless in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. Kohli continued to get out in the same way, edging the outside off deliveries to the keeper or slip cordon as his Test average dropped below 46. Here's a look at his numbers since 2021 in 35 Tests (till MCG)-
In 35 Tests since 2021, Virat Kohli has scored 1,889 runs in 61 innings at an average of 32.56. Kohli's numbers have dropped in Test format severely in the last few years as age has caught up with him and technical flaws have widened
In this period, Kohli has scored just eight fifties and three centuries while getting out for a duck five times. His skills against spin and pace both have suffered
Kohli may still survive the transition as he is too big and too important as part of the leadership group to be discarded just like that but he will have to work on this technical flaw otherwise it will be exposed in worse way in England
If we compare them to Rohit Sharma's, Kohli has been really poor. Rohit Sharma may have been struggling for runs in this Test season since the Bangladesh series, but overall since 2021, he has better numbers than Kohli
Rohit has 2,160 runs to his name in 63 innings of 35 matches at an average of 36. His numbers aren't great either but are definitely better than Kohli in comparison
Rohit has six centuries and eight fifties to his name and just a couple of ducks in this period. However, his run of form as a captain in the ongoing season overstayed its welcome for far too long
Who knows if MCG was Rohit Sharma's last Test or not but the decline has been severe for both Rohit and Kohli. And if they do want to play Test cricket in India a little bit more, they will have to go back to domestic cricket to iron out the flaws, otherwise, England tour could be even worse for both of them
