Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Stats comparison after 210 innings in Tests

Virat Kohli scored 9230 runs in 210 Test innings at an average of 46.85.
Ricky Ponting scored 10497 runs after 210 innings in Tests at an average of 56.74
Kohli smacked 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 Test innings of his career.
Ponting scored 36 centuries and 42 fifties after 210 Test innings of his career
Kohli's highest Test score after 210 innings in Tests is 254*
Ponting's highest Test score after 210 innings was 257
Kohli remained not out 13 times in 210 innings in Tests
Ponting remained not out 26 times in 210 innings in Tests
Kohli bagged 15 ducks after 210 Test innings of his career
Ponting bagged 9 ducks after 210 Test innings of his career
