Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler vs David Warner: Stats comparison after 119 matches in IPL

Virat Kohli scored 3068 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike rate of 124.56 after 119 matches in IPL
Jos Buttler scored 4082 runs after 119 matches in IPL at an average of 40.41 and a strike rate of 149.35
David Warner scored 4293 runs at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 143.1 after 119 matches in IPL
Virat Kohli smashed 19 fifties and 0 hundreds in 119 IPL matches
Buttler smacked 7 hundreds and 24 fifties in 119 IPL matches
Warner smacked four centuries and 38 fifties after 119 matches in IPL
Kohli smacked 272 fours and 106 sixes in 119 IPL matches
Buttler hit 404 fours and 183 sixes in 119 IPL matches
Warner hit 426 fours and 170 sixes after 11 matches in IPL
