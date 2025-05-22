 Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler vs David Warner: Stats comparison after 119 matches in IPL

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler vs David Warner: Stats comparison after 119 matches in IPL

Image Source : Getty and PTI

Virat Kohli scored 3068 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike rate of 124.56 after 119 matches in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Jos Buttler scored 4082 runs after 119 matches in IPL at an average of 40.41 and a strike rate of 149.35

Image Source : Getty

David Warner scored 4293 runs at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 143.1 after 119 matches in IPL

Image Source : PTI

Virat Kohli smashed 19 fifties and 0 hundreds in 119 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

Buttler smacked 7 hundreds and 24 fifties in 119 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

Warner smacked four centuries and 38 fifties after 119 matches in IPL

Image Source : PTI

Kohli smacked 272 fours and 106 sixes in 119 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

Buttler hit 404 fours and 183 sixes in 119 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

Warner hit 426 fours and 170 sixes after 11 matches in IPL

Image Source : PTI

Next : Ayush Mhatre vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Stats comparison after maiden IPL season

Click to read more..