Virat Kohli vs Hashim Amla - Stats comparison after 123 Test matches

In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli amassed 9,230 runs to his name.
Hashim Amla scored 9,250 runs in 123 Test matches.
Virat Kohli maintained an average of 46.85 in 123 Test matches.
Amla maintained an average of 46.95 runs in 123 Test matches.
In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli hit 30 centuries in the format.
Hashim Amla hit a total of 28 centuries in 123 Test matches.
In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck 15 times.
Amla was dismissed on a duck 12 times in 123 Tests.
Virat Kohli's highest score in Test cricket after 123 Test matches remained 254* runs.
Hashim Amla's highest score in Test cricket after 123 matches was an unbeaten 311 runs.
